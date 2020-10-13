Sony Pictures Classics announced that Spike Jonze has joined as executive producer of Edson Oda’s film festival favorite “Nine Days.” The studio also confirmed that “Nine Days” will be released in theaters early 2021.

The studio acquired the rights in Asia, Israel, Turkey and the rest of Europe, making it a worldwide Sony Pictures Classics release. “Nine Days” will next be seen in the Hamptons Film Festival and AFI, among others. “Nine Days” stars Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong, Bill Skarsgård, Tony Hale, David Rysdahl, and Arianna Ortiz.

The description reads, “Will (Duke), who is conducting a series of interviews with human souls for a chance to be born. Five contenders emerge, and during the course of nine days, Will tests each of them, but he can choose only one. The victor will be rewarded with a coveted opportunity to become a newborn in the real world, while the others will cease to exist.”

“Edson is a special human with a special mind and heart. And Nine Days is a film that comes straight from within him and therefore is special in the exact same way. Delicate and deep, like the man himself,” said Jonze.

“Spike Jonze has been one of the biggest influences in my life as a filmmaker. His work – which made me see pictures in motion with new eyes—inspired me to pursue this career, and constantly encourages me to tell my own stories in the most human, personal and heartful way I can,” said Oda. “I am so honored and humbled to have him involved with NINE DAYS, it really means the world to me.”

Warner Classics has come onboard to release the film’s soundtrack with Antonio Pinto’s wonderful score.

“Warner Classics is delighted to publish the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for the film Nine Days beautifully scored by the talented Antonio Pinto. Not only is the music of Pinto great and inspiring, but it is a key element in the film narration. Long after having viewed the film, the audience will keep Pinto’s music in their minds and hearts as a trace of their unique experience.”

The film is a co-production between Juniper Productions, Mandalay Pictures, Nowhere, MACRO Media and The Space Program, in association with Mansa Productions, Oak Street Pictures, 30WEST, Baked Studios and Datari Turner Productions.

The project is produced by Jason Michael Berman of Mandalay Pictures, Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall of Nowhere, Matthew Lindner of Juniper Productions and Datari Turner. Executive producers are Charles D. King, Kim Roth, Gus Deardoff, Kellon Akeem, Spike Jonze, Yandy Smith, Renée Frigo, Beth Hubbard, Trevor Groth, Winston Duke, Caroline Connor, Will Raynor, Mark C. Stevens, Mark G. Mathis, Kwesi Collisson, Larry Weinberg, George A. Loucas, Michelle Craig and Piero Frescobaldi.

