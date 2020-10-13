Netflix’s holiday slate is just around the corner, and this week, the video streaming service released a trailer for the holiday rom-com “Operation Christmas Drop.” The movie is a Netflix exclusive and set to premiere on the platform on November 5th.

Martin Wood directed the holiday film for Netflix, working off a script by Gregg Rossen and Brian Sawyer. “Operation Christmas Drop” stars Alexander Ludwig, Virginia Madsen, and Kat Graham.

The short description reads, “While gathering evidence to support closing a tropical U.S. Air Force base, a congressional aide warms to its generous captain.”

This isn’t the only holiday rom-com that Netflix has started teasing, the platform also released a trailer for “Holidate” starring Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Andrew Bachelor, Jessica Capshaw, Manish Dayal, Alex Moffat, Jake Manley, Cynthy Wu, Frances Fisher, and Kristin Chenoweth.

The official description for that project reads, “Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates. But when these two strangers meet one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year. With a mutual disdain for the holidays, and assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they make the perfect team. However, as a year of absurd celebrations come to an end, Sloane and Jackson find that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.”

John Whitesell directed that movie, which was written by Tiffany Paulsen, and produced by McG and Mary Viol.

Between Lifetime’s 2020 “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” programming slate, Netflix‘s hit rom-com movies, and Hallmark’s annual holiday schedule, there should be plenty of content to stream this year if you’re looking for a boost to your holiday spirit.

