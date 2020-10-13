The animated movie “Lupin III: The First” will release on digital and Blu-ray this winter, following the film’s North American theatrical run. The new installment marks the first time that the characters were adapted in CG animation, and the film will be released on digital on December 15, 2020. The movie will also release on Blu-ray + DVD combo pack, DVD, and as a SteelBook edition of the Blu-ray combo on January 12, 2021.

The release will be presented in both the original Japanese version and a new English dubbed version, featuring the return of the English cast that has voiced previous Lupin films and series within the franchise. Bonus features exclusive to the Blu-ray include interviews with director Takashi Yamazaki and the Japanese voice cast, and much more. The SteelBook edition also includes a 16-page booklet featuring character concept art. Fans who order their Blu-ray + DVD combo pack or SteelBook copies from shoutfactory.com will receive an exclusive 18×24” lithograph, while supplies last.

You can also order the Blu-ray, DVD, or Steelbook edition right here on Amazon, and have it ready for release day.

The description reads, “The iconic ‘gentleman thief’ Lupin III returns in an action-packed, continent-spanning caper, as Lupin III and his colorful underworld companions race to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Bresson Diary before it falls into the hands of a dark cabal that will stop at nothing to resurrect the Third Reich. The gang undertakes trap-filled tombs, aerial escapades and daring prison escapes with the trademark wit and visual finesse that have made LUPIN THE 3RD one of the most storied animation franchises in the world, in this electric adventure that is sure to steal the hearts of fans old and new. “

The all new English language dub film will feature the voices of Tony Oliver, Doug Erholtz, Michelle Ruff, Richard Epcar, and Lex Lang returning to their roles within the franchise, and Laurie C. Hymes, J. David Brimmer, and Paul Guyet joining the cast for this latest adventure.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.