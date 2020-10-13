Alastair Orr’s horror-thriller “Triggered” will be ready to stream on November 6th. Samuel Goldwyn Films announced the release date with a first look trailer this week, teasing the upcoming story before the film hits VOD platforms next month.

Orr directed “Triggered,” working off a script by David D. Jones. The project stars Sean Cameron Michael, Liesl Ahlers, and Reine Swart.

The movie’s synopsis reads, “Nine friends, all harboring a dark secret, go camping in the woods. After a wild night of partying, they wake up with SUICIDE BOMBS strapped to their chests, all with varying times on their countdown clocks. They decide to work out how to disarm the bombs or find help – until they discover they can ‘take’ one another’s time by killing each other.”

“Triggered” won’t release before Halloween, so won’t be able to add the thriller to your watchlist this year, but you’ll have something new to watch at the start of November. If you’re a fan of the genre, you can watch a lot of free content leading up to the Halloween weekend from Prime Video, Huluween, IMDB TV, SYFY, AMC, and Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween this year. That should give you enough free content to make a decent watchlist for you and your friends to stream together online, so you can celebrate the haunted holiday while social distancing.

Samuel Goldwyn Films released an official trailer for the teen horror-thriller on social media this week to announce the release date. If you missed the video, you can watch it below for a look at the cast and setting, and see a lot of flashlights and wired-vests.

Other popular picks from the genre that recently released, or are set to release over the next few weeks, include “The New Mutants,” “Do Not Reply,” “Curse of Audrey Earnshaw,” “The Dark and the Wicked,” Katherine Langford’s horror-comedy “Spontaneous,” and “Tremors: Shrieker Island.”

