Razer’ inaugural RazerCon launched over the weekend, with Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan introducing the company’s newest line of streaming-gear, accessories, and laptops. Exclusive Razer panels followed the event, showing off new and unannounced products, and spotlighted exclusive content showcases and giveaways from studios like Romero Games, Perfect World Entertainment, Paradox Interactive, and technology partners such as Intel, NVIDIA, and Western Digital.

The event had over 1M concurrent viewers, according to the company, with a total of more than 250K hours viewed and 175M impressions across Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch. Veterans of the industry, including Brenda and John Romero, and Haz Dullul, presented their newest projects, and the event introduced celebrities like CloakZy, CourageJD, PaladinAmber, and others.

Razer also announced its commitment towards a more sustainable future with the #gogreenwithrazer initiative. Under the initiative, Razer will invest in greener offices and products, while also promoting sustainable practices to employees, partners, Razer fans, and the gaming community. The event culminated in an after-party concert featuring performances by EDM and metal acts, including Deadmau5, Sabaton, and DragonForce.

A few of the Razer products on-display during the event include the Iskur Gaming Chair, the Tomahawk Gaming Chassis, and the Sneki Snek Plushie, as well as a lot of streaming accessories.

A few of the Razer products on-display during the event include the Iskur Gaming Chair, the Tomahawk Gaming Chassis, and the Sneki Snek Plushie, as well as a lot of streaming accessories.

The Razer Iskur Gaming Chair is the first-ever gaming chair from Razer, which features an external lumbar support system. The chair also includes high-density foam cushioning, multi-layered synthetic leather, and other plush features. The unique external lumbar support system offers 26 degrees of customization to help improve gamer posture during long gaming sessions. The lumbar support system works to reduce aches and strains by supporting the full curvature of the spine, specifically the mid and lower regions where tension builds up the most. The Iskur also features high-density foam cushions for additional support and comfort, a 4D armrest system that can be customized for optimal reach, and a memory foam neck pillow for additional support at the top of the spine. The cushioning is finished with a distinctive snake scale design to create a unique look that is definitively Razer.

The all-new Razer Tomahawk Gaming Chassis is available in two distinct sizes: The Tomahawk ATX, a standard mid-tower case, and the Tomahawk Mini-ITX, a small form factor case. The chassis features full tempered glass side panels to showcase the desktop components on one side and cable management solutions on the other. The two panels open from a detachable rear hinge that gives builders the ability to build, change and perfect their system quickly. The chassis features a matte black metal frame and an all-black front panel accentuated with a luminous Razer green logo. The bottom is lined with Razer Chroma RGB lighting, which can be controlled and customized via the Razer Synapse 3 software. The Tomahawk Gaming Chassis can support up to a 360mm radiator along the front and up to two 140mm fans along the top, for more cooling options. The built-in cable management system keeps cables tucked away and out of sight to prevent the obstruction of air, maximize usable space, and create an overall cleaner aesthetic.

The newest Razer Blade Stealth 13 features an all-new 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a new Full HD OLED touch display option, and THX Spatial Audio. The 11th Gen Intel i7-1165G7 is capable of up to 4.7GHz clock using Intel Turbo Boost technology, and the Blade Stealth 13 is up to 2.7x faster in content creation and more than 20% faster in office productivity, according to the company. The CPU is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti. The Blade Stealth 13 is available in two distinct display options: Full HD OLED touch and Full HD 120Hz. The new Full HD OLED offers 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 space, a higher contrast ratio, and a Gorilla Glass touch display. The Full HD 120Hz display model features the highest refresh rate panel available on a 13” laptop, a matte finish for reduced glare, and full coverage of the SRGB color space.

The all-new Razer Seiren Mini is now Razer’s smallest USB powered microphone. The company stated that the Seiren Mini offers pro-grade sound in an ultra-compact form factor and comes in a variety of colors, including Razer Black, Quartz Pink, and Mercury White. The Seiren Mini features a supercardioid pickup pattern that helps reduce unwanted ambient noise, paired with a 14mm condenser capsule to broadcast crisp and accurate sound. The Seiren Mini comes with a built-in shock mount to reduce vibrations from outside sources and a heavy-duty tilting stand to maintain stability and positional accuracy. The mic weighs less than a pound and stands at 6.42 inches tall, making it light enough to move to any location and small enough to fit on the most cramped desktops. The microphone also features a simple plug and play design allowing users to jump into streaming or voice conferencing through a single USB connection.

The new Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition headset cuts the cord with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and offers 40mm drivers, Razer Chroma RGB, and up to 50 hours of battery life. The headset also features a built-in microphone with beamforming technology to block out ambient noise and capture the user’s voice clearly and precisely. The headset also offers the signature kitty ear design, and the Kraken BT Kitty Edition is available in a Quartz Pink finish, accented with Mercury White padding on the headband and earcups. The earcups and kitty ears are complete with Razer Chroma RGB, which response to apps and notifications and can also be customized through the Razer Audio App to compliment any style.

