STXfilms’ “Greenland” will be available to US audiences on all premium video-on-demand platforms (PVOD) starting on December 18th for a $19.99 48-hour rental. “Greenland” stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, David Denman, Hope Davis, Roger Dale Floyd, Andrew Bachelor, Merrin Dungey, Holt McCallany, and Scott Glenn. Ric Roman Waugh directed the movie, working from a script by Chris Sparling

The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group, and the film will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max in 2021.

“Greenland” has performed better than Butler’s hit “Angel Has Fallen” franchise in most key territories. The film has already grossed over $45M in revenue for STX on an estimated $35M production budget, allowing the film and the studio to be profitable despite challenging market conditions. Greenland continues to roll out theatrically in international markets where the film opened #1 this past weekend in Italy and New Zealand.

Fogelson added, “Greenland has been a hit everywhere in the world, so it’s exciting to bring it to American audiences on PVOD.”

Basil Iwanyk, Sèbastian Raybaud, Gerard Butler, and Alan Siegel served as producers on the project.

The movie’s description reads, “In Greenland, a family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garritys experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.”

Disney-PIXAR’s “SOUL” recently announced that it too will be skipping theaters. The animated-comedy is releasing on Disney+ and select theaters this winter. Other films, like “No Time to Die” and “Black Widow,” moved to the 2021 box office schedule to wait out the current health crisis.

