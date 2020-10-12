iHeartMedia announced the release of “Aaron Mahnke’s 13 Days of Halloween” a new scripted podcast from Blumhouse Television and iHeartMedia starring Keegan-Michael Key. IHeartMedia produced the project alongside Blumhouse, the horror studio behind “Paranormal Activity,” “Get Out,” and “The Purge.”

The description reads, “In the 13 days leading up to Halloween, Blumhouse Television, iHeartMedia and its partners will bring a spooky world to life through an immersive audio experience, giving listeners a new daily story that’s a little scarier than the one before it. Set in the purgatorial hotel “Hawthorne Manor” and hosted by the “caretaker” – voiced by Keegan-Michael Key – listeners play the role of the hotel’s latest guest, putting them at the center of a new terrifying tale. Episode stories will range from family haunts and doomsday scenarios, to neighborhood mysteries and more.”

“Hawthorne Manor is a unique world and we’re so thrilled to be working with iHeartMedia and Aaron Mahnke to bring this sinister tale to life,” said Jeremy Gold, President of Blumhouse Television. “With people staying home this Halloween, we thought listeners would appreciate getting lost in this world with us and having a taste of the spooky spirit of this holiday.”

“Who doesn’t love a good Halloween story?” said acclaimed podcast host and creator, Aaron Mahnke. “With iHeartMedia’s unmatched distribution platform and Blumhouse’s deep roots in horror storytelling, we’ve built the perfect team to scare the socks off our listeners this Halloween.”

The series will be produced using binaural audio, immersing listeners completely in the world of the haunted hotel with a three-dimensional auditory experience. IHeartMedia added, “Binaural audio simulates the way humans naturally hear, with detailed soundscapes that have a sense of distance and position relative to the listener, providing a virtual reality experience in audio.”

“We’re always looking for different ways to immerse podcast fans into new worlds,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “With 13 Days of Halloween, we’re partnering with the best talent in horror to create something special, with deeply haunting stories and ambitious sound technology that makes the experience that much better.”

All episodes of “Aaron Mahnke’s 13 Days of Halloween” will be distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network. The iHeartPodcast Network is home to more than 750 original podcasts with over 251M downloads each month according to the company.

