Hulu shared a quick teaser from the “Animaniacs” reboot, which is scheduled to premiere on the platform on November 20th. The trailer screened during Hulu’s Cast & Producers Panel during New York Comic-Con over the weekend.

Hulu already ordered two seasons of the animated comedy, with Steven Spielberg returning as executive producer of the series. Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series, and Amblin Television Co-Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, also serve as executive producers on the project.

The description reads, “The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister, Dot — three inseparable, irascible siblings — have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. They have been locked away in the Warner Bros. water tower for a very long time, but they have found a way to escape. And escape they do — every day! Causing chaos and comic confusion, Yakko, Wakko and Dot run loose in the city, turning the world into their personal playground. And fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to make appearances in each episode.”

Fans can also watch the previous 99 episodes of the original “Animaniacs” on Hulu, as well as “Pinky and the Brain,” the subsequent “Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain,” and the complete “Tiny Toon Adventures” collection.

The original “Animaniacs” cartoon debuted on television in 1993. The series launched spin-offs and new characters, and set the record for most Daytime Emmy Awards in the field of Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition for any animated series, winning three times. Award-winning songs including “Yakko’s World” and “Wakko’s America” continue to educate audiences and remain fan favorites among both adults and children, and the series continues to remain popular among online fanbases.

Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.