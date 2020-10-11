Director Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot are joining forces again to bring “Cleopatra” back to the big screen. The duo, who worked on “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” together, are the first names attached to the project.

Gal Gadot is expected to play the title character of the film, with Jenkins attached to direct the historical drama. Paramount Pictures picked up the rights to the film, outbidding several other studios. Laeta Kalogridis is expected to write the screenplay for the movie, and Deadline was the first to report that Paramount picked up the rights.

One of the most popular “Cleopatra” movies is the 1963 film starring Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Rex Harrison, and Pamela Brown. Joseph L. Mankiewicz directed the film and wrote the screenplay with Ranald MacDougall and Sidney Buchman. The film almost bankrupted the studio and cost an estimated $44M in 1963. The movie went on to make $57.7M domestically and broke records at the time when international sales were included. The movie was nominated for nine Academy Awards in 1964, winning Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects. The film was also nominated for Best Actor for Rex Harrison, Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Film Editing.

Gal Gador is also starring in “Hedy Lamarr,” a new eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Gadot, and written and executive produced by Golden Globe award-winner Sarah Treem.

The description for that project reads, “The description reads, “Hailed as “the most beautiful woman in the world,” Hedy Lamarr was first exalted and iconized, then destroyed and eventually forgotten by American audiences, all the while keeping her brilliant mind active through a series of inventions, one of which became the basis for the spread spectrum technology we use today. The series will follow the incredible life story of the Hollywood glamour girl, spanning 30 years from Hedy’s daring escape from prewar Vienna, to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood, to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War. An epic tale of an immigrant woman both ahead of her time and very much a victim to it.”

