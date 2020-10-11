The first trailer for “Everyone’s Talking About Jamie” was released today. The movie is expected to release in theaters on February 26th, and was inspired by true events.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” is the film adaptation of the popular musical. The movie stars newcomer Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant.

The description reads, “Jamie New is 16 and doesn’t quite fit in—instead of pursuing a “real” career he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future, Jamie knows one thing for sure: he is going to be a sensation. Supported by his loving mom and his amazing friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.”

The stage production’s director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director, with screenplay and lyrics by Tom MacRae, songs by Dan Gillespie Sells and a score composed by Sells and Anne Dudley.

Mark Herbert, Peter Carlton, and Arnon Milchan are producing with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, Peter Balm, Niall Shamma, and Jes Wilkins serving as executive producers.

20th Century Studios released the trailer on social media on Sunday morning, telling fans, “Show the world who you really are.”

Release dates are changing week-to-week because of the ongoing health crisis, but if everything goes according to plan, fans of the original musical will be able to see the film adaptation in theaters in February. There are a few releases on the 2021 schedule right now, including Camila Cabello’s modern-musical of “Cinderella,” “The King’s Man,” and the horror-thriller “Antlers.” Fans will just have to wait until early 2021 to see if conditions improve across the United States, and if theaters are still open at that time.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

