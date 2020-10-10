Production on Ewan McGregor’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series is expected to begin in March 2021. McGregor mentioned the start date during a virtual interview on the BBC series “The Graham Norton Show,” and the live-action Disney+ series could be available by this time next year.

“It’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose. It’s not all me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good,” McGregor said. “We start shooting it in March next year.”

Disney first confirmed the series back in August 2019, but series writer Hossein Amini left the project in January, causing a delay. The ongoing health crisis delayed production as well, but it seems that Disney+ is close to getting the show off the ground. Deborah Chow, who also worked on the Star Wars hit “The Mandalorian,” will direct the series, with Joby Harold attached to write.

McGregor also spoke about Alec Guinness, the late actor who played Kenobi in the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

“The fun thing about doing that in the first place when I was much younger was trying to imagine Alec Guinness, how would he play these scenes as a younger guy?” McGregor said in the interview. “It led me to watch some of his earlier work, which I had never seen before. Brilliant movies, wonderful films that he’d been in, and I had such a great time studying him in those movies.”

Disney has not announce a premiere window for the Kenobi series at this time, but the project might debut on Disney+ in 2021 if everything goes smoothly. If you missed the virtual interview with McGregor this week, you can watch the video below.

The Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” is scheduled to start its second season on October 30th, and will release new episodes each week.

