Nickelodeon teased the network’s hour-long premiere event for “The Astronauts,” a new live-action series that follows a group of kids who embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they are mistakenly launched into space. The first two episodes of “The Astronauts” are slated to premiere back-to-back on November 13th on Nickelodeon. The network released a behind-the-scenes trailer for the series, giving viewers a quick tour of the set.

The description reads, “In the hour-long premiere of The Astronauts, the spacecraft Odyssey II is set to launch on a mission to retrieve a foreign object that could potentially save mankind. The plan quickly goes awry when five untrained kids use their parents’ security clearances to sneak onto the empty ship. Soon after they board, the onboard AI system triggers the launch sequence. Unable to stop the ship from blasting off, the kids must assume their new role as astronauts and brave harrowing tasks, as their parents rush to find a way to take control of the situation.”

The group traveling together through space are: Samantha “Samy” Sawyer-Wei, played by Miya Cech; Elliott Combs, played by Bryce Gheisar; Martin Taylor, played by Keith L. Williams; Doria Taylor, played by Kayden Grace Swan; and Will Rivers, played by Ben Daon. Matilda, the ship’s onboard AI system, is voiced by Paige Howard.

“The Astronauts” is executive produced by Imagine Entertainment Executive Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, and Imagine Kids+Family President Stephanie Sperber. The series is created by Daniel Knauf, who also serves as writer and executive producer.

The premiere episodes of “The Astronauts” are directed by DGA Award nominee Dean Israelite, who also serves as executive producer. The series is also directed by Jonathan Frakes, and Marcus Stokes. Will Davis served as creative executive for Imagine Kids+Family.

Production of “The Astronauts” for Nickelodeon is overseen by Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live Action Scripted Content; and Zack Olin, Senior Vice President, Live Action. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.

