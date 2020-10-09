The “Girls5eva” group is slowly coming together, and the latest cast member announced for the series is Tony-Award nominated “Mean Girls” star and “Emily in Paris” actress Ashley Park. The series is an upcoming Peacock comedy from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino.

According to the platform, Park is set in a recurring role along with the previously announced cast including Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps.

The show’s description reads, “When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?”

Peacock described Park’s character in a statement adding, “Ashley was the glue that held the short-lived girl group Girls5eva together back in the late 90s. She had the most experience going in, having been part of seven failed girl groups previously.”

Park can currently be seen starring opposite Lily Collins in Netflix’s hit com-com television series “Emily in Paris,” which was created, executive-produced, and written by Darren Star. In theatre, Park originated and starred as ‘Gretchen Wieners’ in “Mean Girls” on Broadway in 2018, which garnered her a Tony Award nomination. The show had book and music by Girls5eva’s Fey and Jeff Richmond. In the same season, she starred in the award winning “KPOP” and won the esteemed Lucille Lortel award for Lead Actress in a Musical.

Park originated the national tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” as stepsister ‘Gabrielle,’ appeared in Broadway’s recent revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park With George,” and was in Lincoln Center Theater’s Tony-Award-winning Broadway revival of “The King and I,” which also earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. She made her Broadway debut in “MAMMA MIA!.”

Most recently, Park starred in Bess Wohl’s “Grand Horizons,” a play presented by Second Stage Theater. On-screen, Park can also be seen in the critically-acclaimed Netflix limited series “Tales of the City,” the Apple TV+ original series “Helpsters,” and the comedy series “Nightcap.” Park is the proud recipient of Actor Equity Association’s 2018 Clarence Derwent Award, and in 2019 was honored the inaugural Marin Mazzie Award for Empowerment by the Cancer Support Community.

Kat Coiro is set to direct the pilot of Girls5eva, and Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner, and Eric Gurian will also serve as executive producers.

