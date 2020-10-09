Stephen Herek will direct “Afterlife of the Party” for Netflix, starring Victoria Justice, Midori Francis, and Spencer Sutherland. The project was announced by Netflix this week, and should be ready to stream in 2021.

The description reads, “A social butterfly (Justice) experiences the biggest party foul of all… dying during her birthday week. To her surprise, she’s given a second chance to right her wrongs on Earth by reconnecting with loved ones, and most importantly, prove that she’s worthy enough to get into the big VIP room in the sky.”

Robyn Snyder and Deborah Evans produced the project, with Carrie Freedle writing the script. Netflix did not announce a premiere window for the movie at this time.

Victoria Justice is expected to star in Brian DeCubellis’ “Push,” alongside Katherine McNamara, Matthew Daddario, Lucien Laviscount, Ronny Chieng, Rosa Gilmore, and Valéry Lessard. Midori Francis is currently filming the rom-com “Dash & Lily” for Netflix with Austin Abrams and Dante Brow, and plays the role of Lanie Bouchard in the fantasy horror-series “The Birch” with Dempsey Bryk, Xaria Dotson, and Brady Romberg.

Netflix’s big October release is “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” which released today (October 9th). The platform also recently released Lily Collin’s “Emily in Paris” series, as well as Adam Sandler’s “Hubie Halloween” movie.

The company’s upcoming schedule includes “BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky” on October 14th; “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” on October 15th; “The Trial of the Chicago 7” on October 16th; the “Rebecca” adaptation with Lily James and Armie Hammer on October 17th; and the holiday rom-com “Holidate” with Emma Roberts on October 28th.

That should be enough new content to get you through the month. If you’re looking for free spooky content for the holiday season, you can preview the movies and shows offered from Prime Video, Huluween, IMDB TV, SYFY, AMC, and Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween this year.

