CBS All Access revealed the official trailer for the limited-event series “The Stand” during the show’s New York Comic-Con panel on Friday. The virtual panel included cast members Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Amber Heard, and Owen Teague, as well as executive producers Benjamin Cavell and Taylor Elmore.

The nine-episode limited-event series premieres on December 17th, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers. You have time to read the original novel before seeing the adaptation, and you can find it right here on Amazon.

The description reads, “The Stand is Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård), the Dark Man.”

The show will close with a new coda written by the author himself.

In addition to Goldberg and Skarsgård, the series features James Marsden as Stu Redman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb, and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

The series is produced by CBS Studios. Benjamin Cavell serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee and Richard P. Rubinstein. Josh Boone serves as director and an executive producer for the series premiere and final episode. Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee, and Stephen Welke serve as producers.

