HBO Max announced that original dramedy “I Hate Suzie” will stream exclusively in the U.S. on the platform. The series follows an actress whose life is thrown into turmoil when her phone is hacked and extremely compromising photographs of her are leaked. The cast also includes Daniel Ings (Lovesick, The Crown) and Nathaniel Martello-White (Collateral, Guerilla). The platform didn’t announce a premiere date, but more information should be revealed over the next few weeks.

“I Hate Suzie” is co-created by BAFTA nominee Billie Piper (Collateral, Doctor Who), who also leads the cast, and by Emmy winner and critically acclaimed writer of the series Lucy Prebble (Succession, Enron).

The description adds, “I Hate Suzie is a bold, bracing, original dramedy about the moment in life when the mask slips, asking if any of us can survive being well and truly ‘known’. Suzie Pickles (Piper), has her life upended when she is hacked and pictures of her emerge in an extremely compromising position. “

The network continued, “The eight-part series shows her unraveling as the event ricochets around every area of her life. Episode by episode, we follow her through the stages of shock, denial, fear, shame, bargaining, guilt, anger and acceptance as Suzie and her best friend and manager Naomi, played by Leila Farzad (Innocent, Twenty Twelve), try to hold her life, career and marriage together.”

Produced by Bad Wolf Limited and commissioned by Sky Studios for Sky in the UK, the series is co-created, and executive produced by Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper. Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter are Executive Producers, alongside Producer Andrea Dewsbery, all for Bad Wolf. Liz Lewin executive produces for Sky Studios.

International Distribution is handled by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios. Keep the series on your radar for now, and we should have a premiere date soon.

