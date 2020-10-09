STXfilms has acquired worldwide rights to the film adaptation of the novel Every Note Played, and Oscar winners Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz are in talks with the studio and attached to star in the film. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

“Every Note Played” is based on the critically acclaimed most recent book by New York Times bestselling author Lisa Genova, author of “Still Alice,” for which Julianne Moore won the Oscar, Golden Globe, SAG, and BAFTA Best Actress awards. The novel was optioned by Monet Clayton and David Mandell, who developed the story and adapted it into a music-driven screenplay.

Golden Globe-winning director Michael Sucsy is set to direct the film, and Monet Clayton, Richard Barton Lewis, and Gabrielle Jerou are set to produce via Richard Barton Lewis’s Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning Southpaw Entertainment production banner.

The description adds, “Every Note Played follows a world-renowned concert pianist and composer on the verge of creating his magnum opus. When he receives a life-changing diagnosis, his estranged ex-wife takes up the cross of caring for him, and he is forced to balance reconciling his failed relationships with redefining his pursuit of greatness.

Commenting on the announcement, Fogelson said, “We’re thrilled to be bringing this exceptional filmmaking team together for this emotional, powerful, and ultimately uplifting story.”

Angelina Jolie is an Academy Award and three-time Golden Globe winner. Her recent credits include Walt Disney Pictures’ “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and the upcoming “The Eternals” for Marvel. She also directed, produced, and co-wrote the critically acclaimed “First They Killed My Father.” Jolie is Special Envoy of the High Commissioner for Refugees, a Visiting Professor in Practice at the Centre for Women, Peace, and Security at the London School of Economics and Political Science, as well as being a TIME magazine contributing editor.

Waltz was awarded Oscars for his work in “Inglourious Basterds” and “Django Unchained.” He will next appear in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” and reprise his role as Blofeld in the 007 film “No Time to Die,” which was recently moved to 2021. Waltz will next star in Charlie McDowell’s “Gilded Rage,” and he was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for his work in Quibi’s “The Most Dangerous Game.”

