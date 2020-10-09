STXfilm’s released a quick teaser for “Horizon Line,” an upcoming thriller starring Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon. The studio stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the movie, only telling fans that the film is ‘coming soon,’ but you can get an idea of the setting and story from the video.

The movie comes from the creators of “10 Cloverfield Lane” and “The Shallows,” and “Horizon Line” is a survival story about two former lovers, Sara (Allison Williams) and Jackson (Alexander Dreymon) who discover new altitudes of fear aboard a single-engine Cessna plane.

Mikael Marcimain directed the movie, working from a script by Josh Campbell and Matthew Stuecken. Fredrik Wikström Nicastro produced the project.

The description reads, “From the creators of 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Shallows, HORIZON LINE is a thrilling survival story about two former lovers, Sara (Allison Williams) and Jackson (Alexander Dreymon) who discover new altitudes of fear aboard a single-engine Cessna plane. It was supposed to be a routine and casual 99-minute flight to their friend’s tropical island wedding. But within minutes after takeoff, their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack, leaving Sara and Jackson with no idea where they are, no comms, and no clue how to land the plane. With nothing but miles of ocean and sky in every direction, and a terrifying storm that’s about to envelop them, Sara and Jackson have only one shot – and there’s no going back.”

Earlier this week, Blumhouse confirmed that Allison Williams will star and executive producer a new tech horror-thriller with the company, along with Atomic Monster Film. The movie reunites Williams with Blumhouse after starring in the award-winning film “Get Out,” and is going by the name “M3GAN.” Universal Pictures will distribute the film, which is expected to release in 2021.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.