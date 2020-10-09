Horror fans will have plenty of content to stream this month across AMC’s library. The company is offering over 1,000 hours of horror programming across different platforms and services, so you’ll always have something new to watch as we approach the holiday weekend. The collection includes the “Friday the 13th” and “Halloween” franchises, and AMC+ will include commercial-free, early access to all series within “The Walking Dead Universe” and AMC’s “Eli Roth’s History of Horror Season 2.” Horror fans can also stream the new Shudder programming, including Joe Bob’s Halloween Hideaway Special and The Creepshow Animated Special, and others.

Fans of the genre can also watch content from Prime Video, Huluween, IMDB TV, SYFY, and Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween this year.

AMC+ detailed the company’s horror offerings this week, and you can find the programming slate below (as detailed by the network).

AMC

Subscribers will have access to new episodes of all three series within The Walking Dead Universe, including Season 6 of “Fear the Walking Dead” every Sunday morning, ahead of the series’ linear premieres that night at 9pm ET/8c, and new episodes of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” every Thursday, ahead of the linear premieres Sundays at 10pm ET/9c. In addition, all episodes of “The Walking Dead Season 10” are currently available on AMC+ to stream ad-free.

Subscribers now have early access to the Season 2 premiere of “Eli Roth’s History of Horror” ahead of its linear debut (Saturday, October 10 at 10pm ET/9c). Subsequent episodes will be available on AMC+ every Saturday morning, beginning October 17. This season explores the dark power and wicked fun of scary movies, the craft that went into making them, and the ways that horror films reflect the anxieties of their times. The story is told by Roth and a celebrated cast of writers, directors, actors, cinematographers, composers, and special effects artists, including Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele and many more.

From AMC’s popular annual event, Fearfest, AMC+ will offer such popular horror films as Friday the 13th, Halloween, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Creepshow, Hellraiser, Tremors, The Prophecy, Final Destination, The Amityville Horror, Insidious, From Dusk Till Dawn, Misery, The Exorcist, The Shining and many more.

Shudder

In what has become an annual tradition, Shudder’s iconic horror host and exploitation movie expert Joe Bob Briggs returns with a special​ The Last Drive-In​ double feature just in time for Halloween, when Joe Bob’s Halloween Hideaway Special debuts October 25 on AMC+. Joe Bob will reveal terrifying movies that are perfect for the scary season.

Premiering October 29 on AMC+, Shudder’s new one-hour, The Creepshow Animated Special features two stories adapted from Stephen King’s “Survivor Type” and Joe Hill’s “Twittering from the Circus of the Dead” with voices of Kiefer Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor) and Joey King (The Kissing Booth, The Act), respectively. The special is directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero and with animation by Octopie animation studio. In “Survivor Type” Sutherland stars as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost. “Twittering from the Circus of the Dead” stars King as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.

Shudder Original films include Scare Me, The Cleansing Hour, The Mortuary Collection and May the Devil Take You Too. And for in-depth backstories on classic horror cinema, fans can check out a variety of docus including Shudder Originals Cursed Films, Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, and Shudder Exclusives Scream Queen!: My Nightmare on Elm Street, In Search of Darkness, and more.

IFC Midnight

Programming from the IFC Midnight catalogue includes Human Centipede, The Babadook, The Autopsy of Jane Doe and Backcountry, and for in-depth backstories on classic horror cinema, fans can check out a variety of docs such as Room 237 and 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.