During the network’s New York Comic-Con panel, TNT announced that season two of the post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller “Snowpiercer” will premiere on January 25th.

In the new season, Sean Bean and Rowan Blanchard join the cast alongside Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. Viewers can catch up on season one on January 1st on HBO Max this winter.

The series stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy nominee Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg.

According to the network, the first season of “Snowpiercer” debuted as the top new cable entertainment program in May with 3.3M total viewers across TNT and TBS and remains cable’s #1 new drama series in 2020. The series premiere marked TNT’s largest premiere since “The Alienist” in 2018, and the show has reached 32M viewers to date across TNT’s linear and digital platforms.

The network added, “At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity. ”

“Snowpiercer” is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.

