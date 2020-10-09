The Walt Disney Company confirmed that PIXAR’s “Soul” is skipping theaters and launching exclusively on Disney+ on December 25, 2020. In international markets where Disney+ isn’t currently or soon to be available, “Soul” will be released theatrically, with dates to be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to share Pixar’s spectacular and moving ‘Soul’ with audiences direct to Disney+ in December,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one’s place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season.”

Pete Docter, the Academy Award-winning director behind “Inside Out” and “Up,” directed the film with co-director and writer Kemp Powers. The movie features the voice talents of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett, and Daveed Diggs. The film also features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste and a score composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

“The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place – but it’s also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things,” said Docter, director of “Soul” and Chief Creative Officer of Pixar Animation Studios. “ ‘Soul’ investigates what’s really important in our lives, a question we’re all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humor and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that.”

“Soul” was named an official selection of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year along with multiple upcoming festivals including the British Film Institute’s London Film Festival this Sunday.

The Pixar film was one of the few major releases left on the 2020 schedule after Marvel moved “Black Widow” and “No Time to Die” moved to 2021. Only a few releases remain on the 2020 box office schedule at this time, and those films could move to 2021 at any moment.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

