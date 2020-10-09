IMDb TV released a teaser for “Alex Rider,” the platform’s first original drama series. The coming of age spy-thriller series is based on the best-selling book franchise written by Anthony Horowitz, which has sold over 20M copies worldwide.

The official description reads, “The series follows Alex Rider, a London based teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage. Pressured to help investigate his uncle’s death, and how it connects to the assassination of two high-profile billionaires, Alex reluctantly assumes a new identity and goes undercover in a remote boarding school called Point Blanc. Isolated far above the snowline in the French Alps, Point Blanc claims to set the troubled teenage children of the ultra-rich back onto the right track. As Alex digs deeper, he discovers the students are in fact the subjects of a disturbing plan which Alex will have to risk his life to stop.”

The season is based on the second book in the franchise, titled Point Blank. You have time to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, and you can find the novels right here on Amazon.

The show hosted a panel at New York Comic-Con this year, featuring author and executive producer Anthony Horowitz and series star Otto Farrant.

If you’re a fan of the franchise, all episodes will be released on November 13, 2020 on IMDb TV. The company also released a quick preview of the spy series during the virtual event, and if you missed that video, you can watch the promotional trailer below for a better look at the adaptation.

IMDb will also be hosting a long list of Halloween horror-thrillers and series leading up to Halloween this year. You can add the platform to your radar if you’re looking for something to set the mood over the next few weeks, leading up to the haunted holiday.

