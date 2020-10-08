BBC America teased the upcoming “Doctor Who Holiday Special,” which is going by the name “Revolution of the Daleks.” The title was revealed during a virtual New York Comic-Con panel on Thursday, where the the network teased the above image from the special.

The network also reminded fans that this year’s programming schedule will also include a week-long Doctor Who marathon, just like the old days, running from Christmas Day to New Year’s Day.

The panelists for today’s event included Jodie Whittaker (the Doctor), Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham), and the trio revealed photos and teasers from the highly anticipated holiday special.

Last season’s finale saw the Doctor being locked away in a high-security alien prison, and photo above gives a glimpse to the Doctor’s incarceration. A second photo was also shared, with Yaz, Ryan and Graham sitting at a table, living their life back in Sheffield without the Doctor.

The network added, “The latest season was packed full of shocking twists, turns and surprises, and the upcoming holiday special will see the return of one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks. The Doctor is locked away in a high-security alien prison. Isolated, alone, with no hope of escape. Far away, on Earth, her best friends, Yaz, Ryan and Graham have to pick up their lives without her. But it’s not easy. Old habits die hard. Especially when they discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek, without the Doctor?”

Doctor Who is a BBC AMERICA co-production with BBC Studios. In the U.S., Doctor Who premieres exclusively on BBC AMERICA with past seasons available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.

This year’s New York Comic-Con is a virtual event, so if you missed the panel, you can watch the video below to catch up.

