Apple released an official trailer for “Wolfwalkers,” a new highly-stylized animated film set to premiere on the platform on December 11th. The voice cast includes Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker, Sean Bean, Simon McBurney, Tommy Tiernan, Jon Kenny, John Morton, and Maria Doyle Kennedy.

Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart directed the movie for Apple TV, working off a script by Will Collins. Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, and Stéphan Roelants served as producers on the project, which will be an AppleTV exclusive for the platform.

The show’s description reads, “In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.”

Apple released the trailer on social media on Thursday afternoon, telling followers, “Are you ready for your next wild adventure? Discover the lost Irish legend of Wolfwalkers, coming soon to theaters and Apple TV+ December 11.”

“Wolfwalkers” joins other animated hits on the platform, including “Central Park” with Josh Gad, Daveed Diggs, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Stanley Tucci. There’s also “Snoopy in Space,” and a long list of live-action and puppet series for younger children.

Earlier today, AppleTV announced a Season 2 renewal for Hailee Steinfeld’s “Dickinson,” which will be returning for a second season in January.

