Apple announced the Season 2 premiere date for “Dickinson” on Thursday and confirmed that the show would be returning for a third season on the platform. The Peabody Award-winning series will return with new episodes on January 8, 2021, exclusively on Apple TV+.

The second season will reunite star Hailee Steinfeld with returning ensemble cast members Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss, and Adrian Blake Enscoe, as well as Wiz Khalifa, who will return as the character of Death.

Apple also stated that the second season will also introduce brand new guest stars, including Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe, Timothy Simons as Frederick Law Olmsted, Ayo Edebiri as Hattie, and Will Pullen as Nobody. As previously announced, recurring guest stars for season two include Finn Jones as Sam Bowles, and Pico Alexander as Ship.

The show’s official description reads, “Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.”

“Dickinson” is executive produced by Alena Smith; Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23 Productions; Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content; Paul Lee and Josh Stern for wiip; and Hailee Steinfeld. Alena Smith also serves as writer and showrunner.

The series is produced by wiip, Anonymous Content and Sugar23. The series earned a Peabody Award and GLAAD Media Award nomination following its first season.

Apple confirmed the premiere date with an announcement trailer on social media on Thursday afternoon. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Emily’s quest for fame has only just begun. A new season of Dickinson premieres January 8.” If you missed the announcement trailer, you can watch the video below, and set a reminder to catch the new episodes on AppleTV.

