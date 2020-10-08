MGM announced a sequel to the hit animated-comedy “The Addams Family,” with Bill Hader joining the cast as the all-new character “Cyrus,” and Javon Walton taking on the role of the youngest Addams sibling, “Pugsley.” Hader and Walton join returning “Addams Family” film stars Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Nick Kroll (Fester), Bette Midler (Grandma), and Snoop Dogg (It).

Greg Tiernan, who directed the original 2019 animated-comedy, is returning for the sequel. The studio confirmed that the movie will hit theaters on October 8, 2021, via MGM’s United Artists Releasing banner. The first installment was an instant hit for the studios, bringing in $30M on its opening weekend and grossing over $200M worldwide.

Tiernan said in the announcement “The success of last year’s animated film was proof of the enduring legacy of The Addams Family and its ability to transcend popular culture. This second film will be every bit as fun as the original. We are thrilled to welcome Bill Hader and Javon Walton, and to welcome back our incredible original cast for this exciting next chapter in the Addams’s journey.”

Gail Berman, Conrad Vernon, Danielle Sterling, and Alison O’Brien served as producers on the project, with Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange, and Andrew Mittman serving as executive producers. Laura Brousseau and Kevin Pavlovic will serve as co-directors alongside Tiernan.

“Addams Family 2” joins MGM’s slate, which currently includes “Respect” starring Academy Award-winner Jennifer Hudson; “No Time to Die” starring Daniel Craig; the horror-thriller “Candyman” from writer/producer Jordan Peele; and “Samaritan” starring Sylvester Stallone.

The next Bond installment, “No Time to Die,” was recently moved to 2021, and “Candyman” was removed from the 2020 schedule and not given a new release date.

The studio’s recently announced projects include Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives;” an adaptation of Andy Weir’s next novel with directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller; George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing;” Tommy Kail’s feature adaptation of “Fiddler on the Roof;” “Dog” co-directed by Channing Tatum (who will also star); Paul Thomas Anderson’s untitled film about 1970s San Fernando Valley; “Cyrano” from director Joe Wright; and Ridley Scott’s “Gucci” project.

