Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced that both “The Hobbit Trilogy” and “The Lord of the Rings Trilogy” will be available for the first time on 4K UHD on December 1st. The 4K releases will feature extended versions of the film, and the price includes digital copies, so you can watch them on your 4K display of choice. If you’re a fan of all things Tolkien, you can wait for the “Middle-Earth Ultimate Collector’s Edition,” which will be available next year.

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson, the epic trilogies include the theatrical and extended versions of the six films in 4K UHD with HDR support.

The Hobbit Trilogy includes “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,” and “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.” The Lord of the Rings Trilogy includes “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” which won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Both trilogies will also include Digital copies of both versions of each film.

The studio also announced that a 4K UHD “Middle-earth” Ultimate Collectors’ Edition featuring the theatrical and extended versions of all six films, along with new bonus content, previously released Blu-ray discs of The Hobbit Trilogy, and remastered Blu-ray discs of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy will be released in the summer of 2021. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy featuring remastered Blu-ray discs of the theatrical and extended versions of the 3 films will also be released in the fourth quarter 2021, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

The studio made the announcement with a special video from everyone’s favorite cook and gardner, Samwise Gamgee.

