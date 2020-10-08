Netflix shared the first official teaser trailer for David Fincher’s “MANK,” set to premiere in select theaters and on Netflix on December 4th. The movie features an all-star cast, including Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance. “MANK” is directed by David Fincher.

The official description reads, “1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.”

Lily Collins is also starring in the Netflix YA romantic-drama “Emily in Paris.” The actor is also featured in Anthony Lucero’s upcoming “Halo of Stars” with Holliday Grainger, Harry Treadaway, Lukas Haas, Stacy Martin, and Nikola Djuricko.

Gary Oldman also starred in Joe Wright’s “The Woman in the Window,” alongside Amy Adams, Anthony Mackie, and Fred Hechinger. That film was originally slated to release on May 8, 2020, but was pulled from the schedule because of the ongoing health crisis. 20th Century Studios has not given the film a new release date at this time. Oldman is also expected to star in the thriller “Dreamland” from writer and director Nicholas Jarecki, alongside Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, Kid Cudi, and Lily-Rose Depp. Fans of the actor will have to keep that film on their radar because release dates are unstable at the moment.

Amanda Seyfried recently starred in “You Should Have Left” with Kevin Bacon. The thriller was based on the novel by best-seller Daniel Kehlmann. You can currently stream that movie on digital platforms if you are looking for something new to watch.

Netflix released the teaser trailer for “Mank” on social media on Thursday morning. If you missed the preview, you can get a look at the cast and setting below.

