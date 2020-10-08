Since we will all spending Halloween inside this year, setting up a spooktacular Halloween marathon of movies is essential. Prime Video offers a long list of movies this year, all at no additional cost with a Prime membership, so you can start curating the perfect watchlist of terrors and suspense for your loved ones.

The list also includes two Amazon Originals, “Welcome to the Blumhouse Collection” and the horror-comedy series “Truth Seekers.” The two Prime Video originals will be available ahead of the Halloween holiday, and Prime Video also has plenty of content for tiny trick-or-treaters as well. Parents can put together a watchlist with hours of free streaming content for their smallest goblins or ghouls.

You can find the official descriptions for the Prime Video originals below, as well as the handpicked favorites from Amazon.

You can find the entire collection right here on Prime Video, and you can add them to your watchlist to view them anytime you want, leading right up to Halloween.

Welcome to the Blumhouse Collection

“The Lie” is written and directed by Veena Sud, and stars Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard, and Joey King. When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception.

Directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and script by Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman, “Black Box” stars Mamoudou Athie , Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa, and Troy James. After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.

Based off the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar, “Evil Eye” is directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, and stars Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, Omar Maskati, and Bernard White. A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.

“Nocturne” is written and directed by Zu Quirke in her breakout feature debut. Starring Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimonm, and Ivan Shaw. Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.

Truth Seekers (October 30th)

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost star in “Truth Seekers” alongside Samson Kayo and Emma D’Arcy. The description reads, “A group of part-time paranormal investigators team up to uncover a deadly conspiracy.”

The Family Friendly collection includes hits like “Labyrinth,” “Just Add Magic,” “Costume Quest: All Hallow’s Eve,” “Room on the Broom,” “Arthur and the Haunted Tree House,” and “If You Give a Mouse a Pumpkin.”

Older viewers can find a long list of Halloween-appropriate films to watch for free on Prime Video. The list includes “Cabin in the Woods,” “Paranormal Activity 3,” “Secret Window,” “Hereditary,” “The Handmaiden,” “Midsommer,” “The Exorcist,” “Possession,” “Texas Chainsaw 3D,” and “Pet Sematary.”

For the Supernatural fans, check out “Resident Evil,” “Silent Hill,” “30 Days of Night,” “The Grudge 3,” “Vivarium,” “Super 8,” “Fright Night,” “Vampires,” “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein,” and “Lake Placid.”

IMDB TV is also offering content for Halloween streaming. You can find “Scream 4,” “The Ring,” “10 Cloverfield Lane,” “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle,” “Arachnophobia,” “Anaconda,” “Day of the Dead,” “The Children,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Stephen King’s Riding the Bullet,” “Prom Night,” “Prom Night 2: Hello Mary Lou,” “Legion,” and “Event Horizon.”

That should get you started, but there are thousands of free movies and shows that you can add to your list this year.

