Shudder is scaring up five terror-tales with “The Mortuary Collection,” the feature debut from writer and director Ryan Spindell. The film stars Clancy Brown, Caitlin Fisher, Jacob Elordi, Barak Hardley, Sarah Hey, and Christine Kilmer, and be available to stream later this month.

The movie did a tour of the film festival circuit and was an official selection of Fantastic Fest, FrightFest Glasgow, Fantaspoa, Sitges, and the Fantasia International Film Festival. “The Mortuary Collection” was also the winner of the Gold Audience Award for Feature Film at Fantasia 2020.

The description reads, “A young drifter applies for a job at the local mortuary and meets an eccentric mortician (Clancy Brown) who chronicles the strange history of the town through a series of twisted tales, each more terrifying than the last”

“The Mortuary Collection” is produced by Spindell, Allison Friedman, and T. Justin Ross, with special effects from the Academy Award-winning company Amalgamated Dynamics, Inc., who worked on films like “Tremors,” “Death Becomes Her,” and “Starship Troopers.”

The movie is slated to premiere on Shudder on October 15th, so you can add the movie to your watchlists and marathon screenings leading up to Halloween night. If you’re new to Shudder, the platform is AMC Networks’ premium streaming video service, covering horror, thrillers, and the supernatural. The Shudder library includes films, TV series, and originals, is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

Shudder released a promotional trailer for the collection on social media. If you didn’t get a chance to watch the video, you can get a quick preview of the stories and characters below. It’s a five-for-one deal on all things horror and terror, so fans of the genre should be happy to have something new to watch while we all spend Halloween inside this year.

