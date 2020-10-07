HBO Documentary Films acquired all North American rights to the feature-length documentary “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart,” about the band who wrote more than 1,000 songs, including twenty number-one hits throughout their career.

According to the network, the film chronicles the rise of the iconic group, consisting of brothers Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb, their music, and its evolution over the years. “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” will debut on HBO later this year and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Frank Marshall directed the film, an official selection for the 2020 Telluride Film Festival. Marshall also produces alongside Nigel Sinclair and Jeanne Elfant Festa, part of the award-winning team behind HBO’s “The Apollo” and producers of “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week” and HBO’s “George Harrison: Living in the Material World”, and Mark Monroe.

“Like so many people, I’ve loved the Bee Gees’ music all my life,” said Frank Marshall, “But discovering their uncanny creative instincts and the treasure trove of music, their humor, and loyalty was a great two-year journey. We are very happy and proud to be with HBO, and it has been an honor to work on this project.”

“It’s an honor to tell the story of the Bee Gees – as brothers, as superstars and iconic songwriters – and to shine a light on their incredible career and the global impact of their music,” said Executive Producer and Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group, Jody Gerson.

Producer Nigel Sinclair added, “This is a story of how three brothers with paramount musical gifts created music that touched the collective unconscious across five continents for five decades straight,” said. “It is brotherhood and family, creativity, entertainment, joy, and tragedy. We all feel very privileged to be involved.”

