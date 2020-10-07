Disney set “The New Mutants” digital release date, along with the street date for the Blu-ray and DVD versions of the film. The movie will release on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 17th, giving X-Men fans a chance to stream the movie if theaters weren’t open in their area.

You can order the digital version of the film right here on iTunes and Prime Video and have it ready for release day.

Josh Boone directed “The New Mutants,” which stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. The film was one of the few major releases to hit theaters this fall. The movie released six weeks ago and grossed $7M domestically on its opening weekend. The film went on to make over $42M worldwide.

The description reads, “In this action-filled film, five young people who demonstrate special powers are forced to undergo treatment at a secret institution – allegedly to cure them of the dangers of their powers. But it’s soon clear that their containment is part of a much bigger battle between the forces of good and evil!”

The empty box office schedule has left theaters struggling to remain open, but the lack of competition helped films like “The New Mutants,” “TENET,” and “Unhinged” slowly recoup their losses. The winter schedule is almost completely empty, with “Black Widow” and “No Time to Die” moved into 2021.

Disney put together a promotional video to announce the digital and Blu-ray release of the film. If you missed the trailer on social media, you can watch the video below.

Fans of Maisie Williams can see her in the horror-thriller “The Owners,” currently available on digital platforms. Anya Taylor-Joy is starring in Edgar Wright’s upcoming horror-drama “Last Night in Soho” with Thomasin McKenzie, and the history-drama “The Northman” with Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman. You can also see her in “The Queen’s Gambit.”

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

