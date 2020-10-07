Allison Williams will star and executive producer a new horror-thriller with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster Film. The movie reunites Williams with Blumhouse after starring in the award-winning film “Get Out,” and is going by the name “M3GAN.” Universal Pictures will distribute the film.

The description reads, “In the film, Williams plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company. She uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences.”

Akela Cooper wrote the script, based on a story by James Wan. Gerard Johnstone is attached to direct the project, with Jason Blum and James Wan producing the thriller.

Michael Clear, of Wan’s Atomic Monster banner, will executive produce with Judson Scott shepherding for the company. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek will also serve as a executive producer alongside Williams.

Williams’ starring role in Jordan Peele’s Academy Award-nominated film, “Get Out,” earned her a Screen Actors Guild ensemble nomination. Williams also starred as ‘Marnie’ on six seasons of HBO’s Emmy and Golden Globe-winning television series, “GIRLS.”

Most recently, she starred in the Richard Shepard-directed thriller, “The Perfection,” which released on May 24, 2019, on Netflix and the final season of “ASOUE,” in which she played the role of Kit Snicket. In 2018, she appeared opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in Showtime’s limited series, “Patrick Melrose.”

Universal Pictures stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the new thriller. More information, including casting and a release date, will be announced when the film enters into production.

If you’re a fan of Blumhouse, you can stream Prime Video’s “Welcome to the Blumhouse” slate leading up to Halloween. The first movies on the schedule were “Black Box” and “The Lie” on October 6th, followed by “Evil Eye” and “Nocturne” on October 13th.

