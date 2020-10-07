Universal Pictures delayed the release of “Jurassic World: Dominion,” moving the film from Summer 2021 to June 10, 2022.

Trevorrow broke the news to fans on social media, telling followers, “For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then.”

Production on “Jurassic World: Dominion” came to a stop in March because of the ongoing health crisis, and the studio has gone to great lengths to create a production bubble to get the film finished.

Colin Trevorrow, who directed “Jurassic World” in 2015, returned to the franchise for the third installment. Trevorrow didn’t direct the second movie, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” but he did co-write the script. “Jurassic World: Dominion” stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, and Jake Johnson, as well as the original “Jurassic Park” team, Laura Dern, BD Wong, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill.

Trevorrow’s first installment in the “Jurassic World” trilogy made $208M on its domestic opening weekend before grossing over $1.6B worldwide. J.A. Bayona took over as director for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which had a $148M domestic opening before grossing $1.3B worldwide.

The original trilogy, which began with Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park,” made $47M on its opening weekend and grossed over $1B at the box office. Spielberg returned to the franchise to direct “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” in 1997, and that movie made $618M worldwide. Jeff Goldblum returned to the franchise for the second installment, and Julianne Moore and Vince Vaughn joined the cast. Sam Neill and Laura Dern returned for “Jurassic Park III,” but the film only made $368.7M worldwide.

Universal Pictures also shifted the release date for “F9,” the next “Fast and Furious” movie. The film’s release date moved from April 2021 to May 2021. Other studios have revamped their 2019-2020 schedule, moving “The Batman,” “No Time to Die,” “Black Widow,” “Matrix 4,” and “The Eternals.”

