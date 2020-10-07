Godzilla is stomping onto Netflix in 2021. Studio bones and Orange are teaming up for a new anime series on the platform called “Godzilla Singular Point,” which will feature a brand new cast and an all-new original story. Netflix did not announce a premiere date for the new series, but confirmed that the show is currently slated to launch in 2021.

The description adds, “Following the success of Godzilla anime films, “Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters,” “Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle,” and “Godzilla: The Planet Eater,” comes an all new original anime series from director Atsushi Takahashi.

Netflix also stated that anime studio bones (My Hero Academia) in partnership with studio Orange, (Beastars, Land of the Lustrous) will produce the series, and it will combine hand-drawn and CG animation styles.

In addition to director Takahashi, the creative team includes Kan Sawada, composer for countless Doraemon films and series such as “Yowamushi Pedal;” Japanese science-fiction novelist Toh Enjoe making his TV debut as editor and writer for the series; Kazue Kato creator of “Blue Exorcist” and the hit comic currently serialized in “Jump Square” will serve as the character designer; and animator Eiji Yamamori from Studio Ghibli films including “Princess Mononoke,” “Spirited Away,” and “The Wind Rises” will do the Kaiju design.

Toho Co., Ltd. is one of the leading entertainment conglomerates in Japan. Toho is best known worldwide as the producer of the Godzilla films, as well as most of the films by the world-renowned director, Akira Kurosawa. Besides film production, Toho also distributes Japanese films (earning the highest box office receipts for decades in Japan) and foreign films through its subsidiary, owns first-class movie theaters throughout Japan, produces legitimate plays and musicals, and has more than 100 entertainment-related subsidiaries.

More information, and possible a few teasers, will be revealed after the show starts production.

