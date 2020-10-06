Netflix set a date for “Paranormal,” the company’s first Netflix Arabic Original from Egypt, which is based on the best-selling thriller novel series by the late Ahmed Khaled Tawfik. “Paranormal” is slated to premiere on November 5th in 190 countries around the world and will be available in over 32 languages. The series will also be dubbed into 9 different languages including: English, Spanish, French, Turkish, German, and more.

The teaser trailer shows Dr. Refaat Ismail (Ahmed Amin) undergoing a series of paranormal incidents. Several characters who are a part of the Paranormal world are also introduced, including Maggie (Razane Jammal), Howaida (Ayah Samaha), and Shiraz (Reem AbdElKader).

The description reads, “Dr. Refaat, a cynical Hematologist with a dark sense of humor, who goes through a “journey of doubt” as his world is turned upside down after his lifelong scientific convictions are questioned. The plot commences in 1969, as Refaat Ismail enters his 40s, and begins to experience a series of paranormal activities. Throughout the season, Refaat is accompanied by his university colleague, Maggie, as they enter the paranormal world and try to save their loved ones from the immense danger that surrounds them.”

The series is produced by Mohamed Hefzy and Amr Salama, who is also the creator and the director.

Ahmed Amin, Razane Jammal, and Ayah Samaha star in the series, created by Amr Salama, who also directed the project with Majid Alansari.

Amr Salama and Mohamed Hefzy served as executive producers on the series, with Hend Radwan & Amira Sherif attached as co-executive producers.

If you missed the teaser trailer that Netflix shared on social media to announce the premiere date, you can watch that video below. Netflix has several haunted series on the way to celebrate the Halloween season, including “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” with Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith, and Amelia Eve.

