Netflix’s newest family series is “Lost Ollie,” a live-action series based on William Joyce’s best-selling book Ollie’s Odyssey. Shannon Tindle, who worked on Henry Selick’s “Coraline” and “Kubo and the Two Strings,” will adapt the screenplay, with Peter Ramsey directing. Ramsey also directed the Academy Award-winning film, “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” for Sony Pictures.

According to the announcement, Netflix ordered four, 45minute parts to tell the story.

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

The story follows a toy hoping to find the young boy that misplaced it. Shawn Levy and Josh Barry will serve as executive producers on the project, with Emily Morris serving as a co-executive producer. Brandon Oldenburg will also serve as executive producer, and Industrial Light & Magic is creating the CGI characters for the series and released the image above.

Teddy Biaselli, Director, YA and Family Series at Netflix, added, “I’ve been a toy collector my entire life. My personal collection consists of thousands of toys, some modern and sleek, and others vintage and worn from all the adventures I took them on as a kid. And though time has taken its toll, I have held onto them because of the special place they hold in my heart. We’ve all had a toy like that – a confidant, a protector, a sidekick, a best friend. And when we’ve lost a toy…it’s like we’ve lost a part of ourselves.”

Biaselli continued, “Lost Ollie is truly an odyssey about two friends trying to reunite in the face of all the dangers that childhood can throw at them. I love this show because it taps into that well of emotion we all feel when we lose something or someone important to us, and the courage we have to find in ourselves to get it back, or to move on.”

