The CW is celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the “Gilmore Girls” by returning to Stars Hollow over the Thanksgiving holiday. The network acquired “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” airing as a four-night event beginning Monday, November 23rd and running through Thursday, November 26th. If you missed the event when it screened on Netflix, you can catch up on the story when it airs on The CW.

The four-part miniseries will air on The CW Network and stream for free on the ad-supported CW app and website for 30 days following its premiere.

Viewers first met the Gilmore Girls on October 5, 2000, and the show went on to air seven seasons on both The CW and its predecessor The WB.

The network added “Gilmore Girls told the story of a close relationship between a mother and her daughter: Best friends first. Mother and daughter second. Accentuating that relationship were stacks of stories and characters within their cozy and eccentric town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. When we last saw the Gilmores, Rory (Alexis Bledel) had just graduated from Yale and was poised to cover Barack Obama’s presidential campaign. Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke Danes (Scott Patterson) shared a kiss, hinting there might be a future for the couple.”

“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life picks” up later in present-day Stars Hollow.

The official description for the special reads, “As Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life begins, Lorelai still runs the Dragonfly Inn (and chugs coffee like its water) and Rory, now 32, has experienced some success in her journalism career. As Rory works through job-related struggles and Lorelai deals with some unresolved issues of her own, Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) has been handling the loss of her dear husband, Richard. Emily is at a major crossroads in her life, recently widowed and trying to figure out what to do next. Richard’s death forces Emily and Lorelai to finally reexamine their own fraught relationship, and what the future holds for this mother and daughter.”

The network added, “We see the return of many of Rory’s circle, including her best friend Lane Kim (Keiko Agena), who still plays in a band with her husband Zack (Todd Lowe) and is the mother of twin boys. High school frenemy-turned-college roommate-turned-close friend (and still occasional nemesis) Paris Geller (Liza Weil) also returns, and Rory’s most memorable ex-boyfriends – Logan (Matt Czuchry), Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), and Dean (Jared Padalecki) – surface throughout the chapters. The Dragonfly Inn’s resident head chef and co-owner, Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy), is also back along with the snooty-but-oh-so-lovable concierge Michel (Yanic Truesdale).Stars Hollow’s cast of characters is back in full swing with Kirk Gleason (Sean Gunn) and another business idea, and Taylor (Michael Winters), who stages a classic Star Hollow musical. Of course, the citizens are once again abuzz at the latest town meeting. As for Lorelai’s love life, Luke remains in her heart and in her life.”

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino directed, wrote, and executive produced the project, from Dolly Parker Drank Here Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

