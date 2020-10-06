Netflix set a premiere date for “Selena: The Series,” now slated for December 4th. Christian Serratos stars as the iconic singer Selena Quintanilla in the series, which will be a Netflix exclusive. The video streaming service previously announced that the first part of the series will feature six, one-hour episodes.

In the series, Serratos stars as Selena Quintanilla, an incredibly talented and charming young woman from South Texas, who chases her musical aspirations with her family and becomes one of the most successful Latin artists of all time. Gabriel Chavarria plays A.B. Quintanilla, Selena’s oldest brother and the band’s music producer, who constantly faces the pressure to deliver hits and ultimately forges the band’s trailblazing signature sound.

The cast also includes Ricardo Chavira, playing Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father, a savvy musician whose encouragement of his children to work hard and dream big leads them to achieve global superstardom. Noemi Gonzalez plays Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister and best friend, who learns to embrace her role as the first female drummer in Tejano music history. Seidy Lopez plays Marcella Quintanilla in the series, Selena’s mother and the cohesive, nurturing force in the family, who believes in achieving their dreams against all odds. Madison Taylor Baez plays Young Selena, a happy-go-lucky child who learns what it takes to become an artist from her father.

Netflix‘s description adds, “As Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena comes of age and realizes her dreams, she and her family make tough choices to hold on to love and music.”

“Selena is an inspirational figure who’s transcended generations. At Campanario, we’ve always known it was crucial for this series to find actors with the right mix of talent, charisma, and passion to honor Selena’s legacy and the story of her family,” said Jaime Davila, president and co-founder of Campanario Entertainment when the show was first announced. “Our casting director Carla Hool and her team have found an amazing cast to depict the Quintanilla family, and we’re sure fans everywhere will be captivated yet again by Selena’s incredible life.”

