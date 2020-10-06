Universal Pictures shared a trailer for “355,” which follows a team of international spies on a deadly mission. The cast includes Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong’o. The movie also features Édgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan.

The movie’s description reads, “When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar winner Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing), who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed.”

Simon Kinberg directed the movie, working from a script by Theresa Rebeck and Kinberg. Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, and Kinberg produced the film, with Richard Hewitt serving as executive producer.

The film is currently slated to release on January 15, 2021, but release dates are unpredictable at the moment. As studios like Marvel and Warner Bros. Pictures readjust their tentpoles because of the ongoing health crisis, other films are forced to move their releases for better positioning. If you’re a fan of the espionage genre, keep the film on your radar, and see if it actually makes it January premiere date.

Universal Pictures released a first look trailer for the film on social media on Tuesday to announce the release date. If you missed the promotional video, you can watch it below for a better look at the all-star cast and international setting.

