Warner Bros. Pictures has retooled its DC slate, removing “The Batman” from the 2021 schedule and pushing the film into the following year. “Dune” took the spot previously held by “The Batman,” which was hit with production delays because of the ongoing health crisis.

“Dune” moved from December 18th to October 1, 2021, pushing “The Batman” to March 4, 2022. “Dune” stars an all-star cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, and Zendaya. The movie also features David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Chang Chen, and Javier Bardem. “The Batman” also features an impressive cast, with Robert Pattinson starring as Batman, alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

Other DC films from Warner Bros. Pictures that were rescheduled include “Black Adam,” “The Flash,” and “Shazam 2.”

“The Flash” jumped from June 3, 2022, to November 4, 2022, which was the release date for “Shazam 2.” The schedule change bumped the DC sequel to to June 2, 2023. “Black Adam” was removed from the 2021 schedule and not given a new release date at this time. The current cast list for “The Flash” includes Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, and Michael Keaton. Dwayne Johnson stars as “Black Adam,” alongside Aldis Hodge and Noah Centineo.

The studio has two unnamed films slated to release on June 3, 2022, and August 5, 2022, but did not announce those projects at this time.

Lana Wachowski’s “Matrix 4” moved up on the schedule, and the film is now slated to release on April 1, 2022. The fourth installment was scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.

These dates, and many other releases, will most likely change as we reach 2021 and beyond. With a long list of delayed films, studios will be jostling for position around DC and Marvel installments, as well as potential Oscar-winners around the holidays.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

