Emmy and Golden Globe Award Nominee Joey King will star in, and executive produce, Netflix’s film adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s International best-selling-dystopian fantasy novel Uglies. The company also confirmed that Krista Vernoff will adapt the screenplay for the project, with McG attached as director.

The official description reads, “Uglies is set in a world in which a compulsory operation at sixteen makes everyone pretty by conforming to an ideal standard of beauty.”

Vernoff is showrunner and executive producer of ABC’s long-running hit series “Grey’s Anatomy,” along with its spinoff “Station 19.” She is also working on the new show “Rebel,” inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich and starring Katey Sagal, which was recently picked up straight to series at ABC.

John Davis, Jordan Davis, Robyn Mesinger, Dan Spilo, McG, and Mary Viola will produce the “Uglies” adaptation, with Joey King, Jamie King, and Scott Westerfeld serving as executive producers.

King recently starred in the Hulu limited series “The Act,” which earned her an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG nomination for ‘Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.’ King also starred in a sequel to Netflix’s hit rom-com “The Kissing Booth 2,” which she also served as an executive producer.

Fans of King can see her in Blumhouse’s “The Lie” opposite Peter Sarsgaard, and the actor is also co-starring opposite Brad Pitt in Sony’s “Bullet Train.” King is also attached to headline and executive produce the limited series “A Spark Of Light” based on the bestselling book by Jodi Piccoult. King will also produce and star in “The In Between,” written by Marc Klein, for Paramount. We don’t have release dates or premiere dates for those projects at this time, but more information should be confirmed over the next few months.

