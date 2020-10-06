Netflix picked up the original feature pitch “Alice,” with Sabrina Carpenter attached as a star and producer. Carpenter will produce for her At Last Productions banner, along with Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton. The movie is a contemporary re-imagining of the classic story “Alice in Wonderland.”

The official description reads, “Alice is a modern day musical set against the backdrop of a music festival called Wonderland.”

According to the company, Ross Evans will pen the original screenplay. Evans is currently writing the feature adaptation of “Monopoly” for Tim Story and Kevin Hart at Lionsgate. His original musical Catch the Moon is set up with Dan Lin’s Rideback Pictures, and Evans’ 2017 screenplay Gadabout was a Blacklist selection.

Carpenter has worked with Netflix on several projects. The actor was recently featured in Netflix’s “Tall Girl,” and recently starred in and executive produced the hit dance movie “Work It.” The film helped launch Carpenter’s hit single Let Me Move You, which she wrote alongside Steph Jones and Stargate. Carpenter also performed the single for the film.

Sabrina Carpenter is also starring in Justin Baldoni’s highly anticipated teen drama “CLOUDS,” releasing October 16th on Disney+. Carpenter stars in that film with Fin Argus. The inspirational movie is based on the memoir Fly a Little Higher by Laura Sobiech, Zach Sobiech’s mother. The adaptation stars Fin Argus as Zach Sobiech, Sabrina Carpenter as his best friend and bandmate Sammy, Madison Iseman as Zach’s girlfriend Amy, and Thomas Everett Scott and Neve Campbell as his parents, Laura and Rob.

Carpenter can also be seen in “The Hate U Give,” and her award-winning film festival favorite “The Short History of the Long Road.” Carpenter recently made her Broadway debut starring in Tina Fey’s hit Mean Girls.

Alloy Entertainment also produced “You,” “The 100,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “Gossip Girl,” and “The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants,” to name a few of their franchises.

