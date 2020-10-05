HBO announced that Paddy Considine will play the role of King Viserys Targaryen in the upcoming series “House of the Dragon,” which is a prequel to HBO’s popular “Game of Thrones” adaptation.

The series is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which follows the stories and persons of House Targaryen. You won’t find your favorite Game of Throne characters in the series, as the prequel takes place roughly 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

In “House of the Dragon,” Considine will play King Viserys Targaryen, which HBO describes as “chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal.” The network added, “A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy, but as we’ve learned from Game of Thrones, good men do not necessarily make for great kings.”

Martin and Ryan Condal serve as co-creators on the series, with Miguel Sapochnik and Condal serving as showrunners. The duo will also serve as executive producers along with Martin and Vince Gerardis.

Sapochnik directed six “Game of Thrones” episodes and won both Emmy and DGA honors for the famous “Battle of the Bastards.” He was also nominated for an Emmy in 2019 for directing “The Long Night,” and won the Emmy for Best Drama Series as an executive producer for the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

HBO canceled the upcoming prequel with Naomi Watts, and Considine is the first official casting in “House of the Dragon” project. The network stopped short of announcing a premiere window for the new series, but the show is expected to debut on HBO sometime in 2022. Fans of the franchise will have to keep the show on their radar, as more casting announcements are expected over the next few weeks.

