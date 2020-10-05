Warner Bros. Pictures has bumped “DUNE” off the 2020 box office schedule. The tentpole adaptation was scheduled to release this winter, but will now release on October 1, 2021.

With the current schedule, “The Batman” and “Dune” are slated to release on the same day. Both projects are from Warner Bros. Pictures, so one of those films will most likely move again before the next holiday season.

Earlier this week, Regal and Cineworld announced that it would be closing theaters across the U.S. and the U.K. because of the ongoing health crisis. That announcement was made after MGM delayed the next Bond film, “No Time to Die,” which move from November 2020 to April 2021.

Warner Bros. Pictures still has “Wonder Woman 1984” on the 2020 schedule, but that could change over the next few weeks. The film was moved from June 5, 2020, to October 2020, then again to December 25, 2020. Other projects still on the schedule include PIXAR’s “SOUL,” “Death on the Nile,” and the Ryan Reynolds comedy “Free Guy.”

Denis Villeneuve directed the new “Dune” adaptation, which is based on Frank Herbert’s bestselling collection of novels. The delay means that you have more time to read the original novels, or listen to them on Audible like I did, before you seeing the adaptation. You can find both options right here on Amazon.

The “Dune” cast includes Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, and Stephen Henderson. The extended cast also includes Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Chang Chen, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

The description for the movie reads, “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

