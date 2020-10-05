STXfilms acquired the rights to the English-language remake of the hit French thriller “My Son,” which will star James McAvoy and Claire Foy. Christian Carion will direct the English-language version, the same director behind the original French film. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

STX has closed the rights to distribute the film in North America, UK, Italy, Benelux, Latin America, Spain, Australia, and China.

The description reads, “In My Son, when a man’s (McAvoy) only son goes missing, he travels to the town where his ex-wife (Foy) lives in search of answers.”

The director has an unusual approach to capture the mystery and suspense of the story. To play a man whose life is clouded by mystery, McAvoy will not be given a script or dialogue, as was the case in the French film, and the character will only be aware of basic aspects of his story. McAvoy will have to improvise and react to each moment as it unfolds. The rest of the cast and crew will be aware of the scenes.

Carion directed his original film the same way, with his lead star improvising the role.

According to the studio, the film will begin production in early November in Scotland. Carion will produce the film, alongside Laure Irrman, Vincent Maraval, Brahim Chioua, Rebecca O’Brien, and Marc Butan.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Christian to create My Son for worldwide audiences,” Fogelson said. “James will be doing the detective work of the film in real time, on camera, to create real tension for this thriller. We like to support bold and innovative storytelling like My Son, and Claire could not be a more spectacular or exciting choice for this film which is certain to thrill audiences.”

The director was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film for his work on “Joyeux Noel,” focusing on the unofficial Christmas Day truce during WWI.

