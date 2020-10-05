NBCUniversal confirmed that Busy Philipps is joining the cast of “Girls5eva,” the upcoming Peacock comedy from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino.

Philipps, a New York Times Best-Selling author, actor, activist, writer, and host, will join Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Emmy nominee and Broadway actress Sara Bareilles, and Grammy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry in the comedy-series.

According to NBCUniversal, Philipps will star as Summer, the most bubbly, but least talented member of the group. Summer is now a “Real Housewives” reject in yoga pants living in a New Jersey McMansion.

The series description reads, “When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?”

Philipps recently hosted “Busy Tonight,” and served as executive producer on the show, alongside Tina Fey. In 2018, Philipps released a collection of humorous autobiographical essays in her book “This Will Only Hurt A Little” that was immediately a New York Times Best Seller the first week. In film, Philipps was in the rom-comedy, “I Feel Pretty,” opposite Amy Schumer and Michelle Williams, and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein. She also appeared in Joel Edgerton’s thriller “The Gift,” alongside Jason Bateman and Rebecca Hall. On television, Philipps was last seen in “Vice Principals,” an 18-episode comedy from the creators Danny McBride and Jody Hill. Her other television credits include, starring opposite of Courteney Cox on the popular comedy “Cougar Town,” starring in Judd Apatow and Paul Feig’s critically praised series “Freaks and Geeks,” and she was a series regular in Kevin Williamson’s “Dawson’s Creek.”

Kat Coiro is set to direct the pilot of “Girls5eva,” which does not have a release date at this time.

Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner, Eric Gurian will also serve as executive producers. “Girls5eva” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

