DreamWorks Animation is hosting two panels at New York Comic-Con this year. Fans can join The Writers’ Room of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and get a preview of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: The Final Season.

Damian Holbrook will moderate the “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” panel, which will feature executive producers Colin Trevorrow and Scott Kreamer, as well as the writers of the series.

The panel for “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts” will go live just before the final season premieres on October 12th. Fans can join the cast and showrunners of the series for a nostalgic look back at season two, and get an inside look at the events in season three. Beth Elderkin will moderate the panel.

You can find the panel details below, as detailed by DreamWorks Animation, along with the dates and times.

In the Writers’ Room of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

October 9th at 2:40PM

Join executive producers Colin Trevorrow and Scott Kreamer, consulting producer Zack Stentz, story editor Josie Campbell, and staff writers Sheela Shrinivas, Rick Williams and Bethany Armstrong Johnson as they take you inside the writers’ room of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: The Final Season

October 11th 2:15PM EDT

Take a final journey inside the post-apocalyptic wonderland of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts before season three hits Netflix October 12. Join executive producers Radford Sechrist and Bill Wolkoff, story editors Joanna Lewis and Kristine Songco, and voice cast members Karen Fukuhara, Sydney Mikayla and Coy Stewart as they preview the final season.

If you want to set a reminder, “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3” will premiere on Netflix on October 12th. New York Comic-Con is a virtual event this year, and will start on October 8th and run through October 11th.

