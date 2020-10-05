Netflix started teasing “The Witcher: Season 2” on social media on Monday morning, offering a quick glimpse of Henry Cavill in his new Witcher armor.

Cavill stands alone in the stills, adorned with his Witcher medallion, silver sword, and fancy leather armor. Cavill plays the Witcher Geralt of Rivia in the series, and the actor shared the pictures of the armor set, along with a quote from the novels, which were written by Andrezj Sapkowski.

“‘It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘That their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf,’” Cavill teased fans.

The new season will also introduce new characters. The big addition will be Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir, played by Kim Bodnia. The Witcher Lambert is also joining the story, and will be played by Paul Bullion.

Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed that the role of Eskel was recast, and that Basil Eidenbenz will now play the character. The original actor was Thue Ersted Rasmussen, who had to leave the project because of rescheduling conflicts. Other names added to the cast list for season 2 include Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, and Mecia Simson in the role of Francesca.

Fans of the franchise are waiting a little longer for season 2 than Netflix had originally planned. Production on the follow up season was shut down because of the health crisis back in March, but filming picked up again at the end of the summer.

Netflix did not announce a release date for “The Witcher: Season 2,” but the new episodes aren’t expected to premiere until at least the start of 2021. The video streaming service will most likely continue to tease the story, showing off popular characters and settings, until a teaser trailer is ready. The only upside of the delay is that you now have more time to read the original novels, which can be found right here on Amazon.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.