20th Century Studios shared another a trailer for “Free Guy,” a Ryan Reynolds comedy now slated to release in December. Shawn Levy directed the movie, working from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn.

The description reads, “A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.”

Reynolds stars in the action-comedy with Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters in December, but there is no guarantee that theaters will be open at that time. Cineworld announced that it would start closing 543 of its Regal Cinema venues in the U.S., as well as cinemas across the U.K. and Ireland. Theater chains were counting on the release of “No Time to Die” in November to stay afloat during the health crisis, but MGM bumped the film to 2021, following in the footsteps of Warner Bros. Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Marvel.

Other films on the November/December schedule include the animated-comedy “The Croods: A New Age,” “Monster Hunter” with Milla Jovovich, “Death on the Nile,” and “Wonder Woman 1984,” but those films could be delayed anytime over the next few weeks.

Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kolbrenner produced “Free Guy,” with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

If you missed the new trailer that 20th Century Studios released for the film on Monday morning, you can watch that video below for a look at the cast and story. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 11th.

